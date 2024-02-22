Blackmailing the Global South on EU carbon border tax won't work

The EU has heralded its new 'Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism' (CBAM) as an important environmental measure, but internationally this initiative is becoming deeply controversial.
It is intended to be a duty on the embedded greenhouse gas emissions of a range of products imported into the EU, including aluminium, cement, electricity, fertilisers, hydrogen, and iron and steel.
However, while CBAM — commonly referred to as the car...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Markus Trilling is senior policy and advocacy advisor at the European Network on Debt and Development (Eurodad).
Markus Trilling is senior policy and advocacy advisor at the European Network on Debt and Development (Eurodad).