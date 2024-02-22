Ad
Blackmail has never been a principle of global climate agreements. But rather than receiving promised financial and technological support, less-developed countries are being punished (Photo: Jas Min)

Blackmailing the Global South on EU carbon border tax won't work

by Markus Trilling, Brussels,

The EU has heralded its new 'Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism' (CBAM) as an important environmental measure, but internationally this initiative is becoming deeply controversial.

It is intended to be a duty on the embedded greenhouse gas emissions of a range of products imported into the EU, including aluminium, cement, electricity, fertilisers, hydrogen, and iron and steel.

However, while CBAM — commonly referred to as the car...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Markus Trilling is senior policy and advocacy advisor at the European Network on Debt and Development (Eurodad).

Markus Trilling is senior policy and advocacy advisor at the European Network on Debt and Development (Eurodad).

