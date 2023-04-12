Oil-spill devastation in Nigeria — and how the EU can fix it

"The water we drink, when we first fetch it in the morning, we usually see oil and we have to throw it away," lamented Onyechere Orji, the community chief of Egita, a village in Rivers State, southern Nigeria, claiming that the oil pollution in his well is caused by TotalEnergies' oil spills.

He believes that the problems started as soon as the French multinational company first arrived in the community in 2012.

Rivers States is a province of the Niger Delta, an area with huge r...