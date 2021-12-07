EU spends record €198bn on defence in 2020

EU countries spent their highest-level ever recorded on defence in 2020, the European Defence Agency (EDA) said in a report published on Monday (6 December).
In 2020, the total defence spending in the EU stood at €198bn, a five-percent increase on 2019, making it the most spent on defence in the bloc since the EU agency keeps track of it since 2006.
According to the report, 1...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
