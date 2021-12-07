Ad
euobserver
There is still not enough joint procurement among member states, despite a 2017 promise to improve this (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU spends record €198bn on defence in 2020

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU countries spent their highest-level ever recorded on defence in 2020, the European Defence Agency (EDA) said in a report published on Monday (6 December).

In 2020, the total defence spending in the EU stood at €198bn, a five-percent increase on 2019, making it the most spent on defence in the bloc since the EU agency keeps track of it since 2006.

According to the report, 1...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

No obligation to defend Ukraine from Russia, Nato chief says
EU Defence Agency chief turned lobbyist broke conduct rules
EU needs to step up espionage defences, experts warn
How coronavirus might hit EU defence spending
There is still not enough joint procurement among member states, despite a 2017 promise to improve this (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections