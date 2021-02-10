Kazakhstan lobbies MEPs ahead of human rights vote

Kazakhstan appears to be caving into public pressure on human rights, even as it intensifies lobbying of MEPs ahead of a vote on its record on the issue.

The emails from the Kazakh mission come ahead of a so-called urgency resolution on human rights set to be voted on in the plenary on Thursday (11 February).

Its deputy head of mission in Brussels has been sending out emails, seen by this website, to political group advisors demanding they scupper the vote.

It claims such a ...