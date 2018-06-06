EU failed to clean up diesel cars, report says

A new study released on Wednesday (6 June) provided new evidence that the EU's 'Euro' emissions scheme has failed to clean up diesel cars.

The paper said that 91 percent of all cars approved with a Euro 6 label not only exceeded the nitrogen oxides (NOx) emission level associated with that label, but were even higher than the less strict Euro 5 label which preceded it.

It came out just days after the European Commission released to EUobserver additional test results by its Joint R...