Ad
euobserver
The EU's NOx limits have been made stricter every few years, at least in theory. In practice, much less so. (Photo: European Parliament)

EU failed to clean up diesel cars, report says

Digital
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A new study released on Wednesday (6 June) provided new evidence that the EU's 'Euro' emissions scheme has failed to clean up diesel cars.

The paper said that 91 percent of all cars approved with a Euro 6 label not only exceeded the nitrogen oxides (NOx) emission level associated with that label, but were even higher than the less strict Euro 5 label which preceded it.

It came out just days after the European Commission released to EUobserver additional test results by its Joint R...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalGreen Economy

Related articles

VW to EU: We will fail on recall promise
EU urges use of roadside sensors on car emissions
Dieselgate leak: EU described own policy as 'complete failure'
NGO testing omitted from new Dieselgate legislation
The EU's NOx limits have been made stricter every few years, at least in theory. In practice, much less so. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

DigitalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections