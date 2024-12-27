Ad
euobserver
The EU’s continued military training presence in Mozambique has been questioned again after a major prison riot led to the escape of thousands of inmates on Christmas Day (Photo: EUTM Mozambique)

EU 'deplores' violence in Mozambique as Christmas prison riot poses new questions

Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU’s continued military training presence in Mozambique has been questioned again after a major prison riot led to the escape of thousands of inmates — as post-election violence continues to divide the south-east African state. 

On the 23 December, Mozambique’s constitutional court declared Daniel Ch...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU denies claims it financed Rwandan forces to crush post-election protests in Mozambique
EU ministers agree extra €20m for Rwanda's military mission in Mozambique
Post-election killings and poll rigging put EU's Mozambique mission in question
The EU’s continued military training presence in Mozambique has been questioned again after a major prison riot led to the escape of thousands of inmates on Christmas Day (Photo: EUTM Mozambique)

Tags

Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections