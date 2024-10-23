Post-election killings and poll rigging put EU's Mozambique mission in question

The EU is facing a growing political storm in Mozambique which could derail its own defence and security mission in the southeast African state, in the wake of the slaying of leading opposition officials.
Elections on 9 October marred by allegations of massive rigging by the governing party, have been fo...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
