Ad
euobserver
The renamed EU Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique will aim to combat Islamic terrorism around a TotalEnergies LNG plant (Photo: EUTM Mozambique)

EU to extend Mozambique military mission despite setbacks

EU & the World
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU is planning to expand the remit of its military mission in Mozambique, defence ministers announced on Tuesday (14 May) — less than a week after confirming the end of a similar mission in west Africa. 

The

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU's lost influence in Sahel is 'a disaster', experts tell MEPs
EU preparing to send soldiers to Mozambique
The renamed EU Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique will aim to combat Islamic terrorism around a TotalEnergies LNG plant (Photo: EUTM Mozambique)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections