Monday

9th Mar 2020

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

EU-Africa strategy and circular economy plan This WEEK

  • EU-Africa strategy will open seven months of negotiations (Photo: Defence Images)

By

The European Commission is set to unveil the EU-Africa strategy, on Monday (9 March), aiming to strengthen economic cooperation and sustainable development between both continents.

This new "partnership" will open seven months of negotiations between ministers and leaders from the two sides.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The rules for sustainable finance, also known as "EU taxonomy", will also be published on Monday.

The EU taxonomy framework will help investors and consumers to identify economic activities that can unambiguously be considered environmentally green - although the commission will have to develop a specific taxonomy of harmful economic activities for the environment by the end of 2021.

Also on Monday, four fugitive suspects charged with the murder of 298 passengers and crew aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 will be heard by a panel of three Dutch judges in The Hague.

The commission will present on Tuesday (10 March) the EU's new industrial strategy, with which Brussels aims to boost EU companies.

On Wednesday, the commission will unveil the new circular economy action plan to speed up the EU's transition towards a more sustainable economy.

This strategy will analyse the lifecycle of products, such as textiles, construction materials, electronics and plastics, according to the commission.

On the same day, the commissioner for justice, Didier Reynders, will be in an event organized by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, on the occasion of the 16th European day of remembrance for victims of terrorism.

In addition, Unesco will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday over coronavirus-related school closures, as more than 300m kids worldwide are missing school because of the outbreak.

So far, only Italy and Greece have taken this extraordinary measure in Europe.

Plenary in Brussels

On Monday, MEPs will kick-start the plenary session in Brussels discussing the new EU climate law, after president David Sassoli cancelled the plenary in Strasbourg due to the coronavirus outbreak.

MEPs will discuss on Tuesday the conclusions of the special European summit on the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027.

Then, MEPs will vote on the launch of automated data exchange of fingerprint data with the United Kingdom.

The new circular economy action plan, SMS strategy and EU-Africa strategy will be also discussed in the parliament on Tuesday, as well as the coronavirus outbreak.

On the same day, MEPs will receive the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

MEPs will discuss on Wednesday the current migration situation at the Greek-Turkish border and the EU's response, amid growing violence on the EU border.

"The situation today at the EU's borders with Turkey was avoidable," said the chair of the parliament's committee on civil liberties, justice and home affairs, Juan Fernandez López Aguilar.

"However, member states failed to respond to parliament's repeated calls in the last few years for a reform to the common European asylum system," he added.

Also on Wednesday, MEPs will vote on reopening an investigation against the prime minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš, on the misuse of EU funds and potential conflicts of interest, after a delegation from the committee on budgetary control carried out a "fact-finding mission" in the country.

EU ministers meetings

EU transport ministers will gather in Croatia on Tuesday and Wednesday for an informal meeting focussed on maritime affairs and shipping.

The meeting will also be attended by ministers from non-EU countries that have access to the Adriatic Sea, concretely Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Montenegro.

On Thursday, trade ministers will gather in Brussels to discuss recent developments in trade relations with China and the United States and the impact that coronavirus could have on supply chains and trade flows.

Likewise, there will be a discussion over the state of play of ongoing bilateral trade negotiations with Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Chile, Mexico, and Eastern and Southern Africa.

On Friday (13 March), the EU minister in charge of justice and home affairs will meet in Brussels to discuss digital justice, concretely on e-evidence (such as texts, e-mails, or messaging apps).

Finally, France will hold the first round of municipal elections next Sunday.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Borrell: Africa 'needs guns' for stability
  2. Don't let circular economy become a health hazard
  3. Greece will not get extra Frontex staff until next week
  4. Now in EU interest to work with Turkey on migration
Borrell: Africa 'needs guns' for stability

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the EU will help provide Africa with more guns to fight terrorism. "We need guns, we need arms, we need military capacities," he said in Addis Ababa.

Opinion

Don't let circular economy become a health hazard

The promotion of a circular economy must guarantee European consumers that products made from recovered or recycled materials, including plastics, do not also include recovered or recycled hazardous substances.

Opinion

Now in EU interest to work with Turkey on migration

The EU's reluctance to take in hundreds of thousands more refugees means the bloc's best option is to try to renew migration co-operation with Turkey - even if this leaves a bitter taste in its mouth.

EU climate law and Thunberg visit This WEEK

The European Commission will on Wednesday unveil the first-ever EU climate law, while environmental activist Greta Thunberg is in Brussels to meet with the college of commissioners and MEPs. Environmental ministers will also gather to discuss future climate developments.

Africa visit and EU parliament missions This WEEK

The European Commission will visit the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, for a joint meeting with the African Union, ahead of the EU-Africa strategy being unveiled. MEPs will carry out missions in the Czech Republic, Turkey and the US.

News in Brief

  1. Virus fears hit Eurovision song contest
  2. Oil prices plunge 30%, as Saudi Arabia steps up production
  3. Dutch families seek 'truth and justice' at MH17 trial
  4. EU coalition to relocate child migrants from Greece
  5. Coronavirus: EU parliament cancels Strasbourg plenary
  6. Report: Poland proposes end to airline CO2 credits
  7. Coronavirus reduced China's emissions by 25%
  8. Greece closes schools in three regions over coronavirus

Feature

How corporate lobbyists steer EU law-making

Former EUobserver investigations editor Peter Teffer has written a new book about how lobbying in the EU works. The EU's focus on the internal market offers corporate lobbyists a perfect means to forward their interests.

Investigation

G4S: the EU's preferred security contractor

The British multinational security company G4S lost its contract with the European Parliament in 2011 in a backlash from MEPs over alleged abuses in Israel. Today, they guard the parliament's main entrance and have become the EU's top security provider.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Latest News

  1. Erdoğan to meet top EU officials on border crisis
  2. Judge faces Polish prison for political reasons
  3. Coronavirus: EU ministers urge members to share supplies
  4. EU-Africa strategy and circular economy plan This WEEK
  5. How corporate lobbyists steer EU law-making
  6. Is Romania getting cold feet on EU Green Deal?
  7. China celebrates women's day, despite corona epidemic
  8. Differences over Fidesz - Edina Tóth, MEP for Fidesz, responds

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us