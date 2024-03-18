Ad
A divisive issue is whether to use windfall profits of frozen Russian assets — initially foreseen for Ukraine’s reconstruction — to jointly purchase military equipment for Ukraine (Photo: European Union)

EU summit, Gaza, Ukraine, reforms in focus this WEEK

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

This week, EU leaders come together in Brussels for their usual two-day summit on Thursday and Friday (21 and 22 March) to discuss defence, enlargement, migration and foreign affairs.

On Thursday, the EU heads of state and government will have lunch with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres who is expected to meet with commission president Ursula von der Leyen the day before.

With hundreds of thousands of Gazans on the brink of starvation, EU leaders are expected to call for an "...

