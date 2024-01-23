Where do Ukrainian refugees in EU go after 2025?

Due to the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian war, millions of Ukrainian refugees have fled to EU countries, where they were met with generous and unprecedented support.
Ukrainian refugees have encountered numerous challenges. As with anyone who flees from a war, it can be psychologically distressing to leave behind loved ones, community ties, and homes on short notice, not knowing what the future holds. In the host countries, refugees face h...
Sheraz Akhtar and professor Patrick Keeney are both lecturers at Chiang Mai university in Thailand.
