EU hopes to save summit by buying off Orbán's veto

The success of the EU's final summit of 2023, primarily focussed on enlargement and budget, rests heavily on Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán.

At the heart of the debate are two key issues: signalling Kyiv's EU future by opening accession talks and approving a €50bn aid package for Ukraine — both opposed in principle by Hungary.

While opening accession talks with Ukraine appears to be a 'red line' for Budapest, there is a sense of optimism that EU leaders might reach an agree...