Ad
euobserver
Orban (r) with Italy's Matteo Salvini at the Hungary Serbia land border in 2019 (Photo: Balazs Szecsodi/Hungary's Press Office of the Prime Minister)

Hungary digs in against EU over migrants and LGBTi rights

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Hungary is ratcheting up its rhetoric against migrants and LGBTi rights amid an on-going standoff with the EU over frozen funds following an acrimonious debate in the European Parliament on stripping Budapest of its EU voting rights.

"No amount of money can make us accept migrants or allow our country to be taken away from us," said Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban in comments broadcasted in a radio interview on Friday (19 January).

The comments follow a contentious decision ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Why concessions to Orbán will come back to bite EU
New EU political deal on asylum alarms rights activists
Why Hungary cannot be permitted to hold EU presidency
Orban (r) with Italy's Matteo Salvini at the Hungary Serbia land border in 2019 (Photo: Balazs Szecsodi/Hungary's Press Office of the Prime Minister)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections