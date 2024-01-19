Hungary digs in against EU over migrants and LGBTi rights

Hungary is ratcheting up its rhetoric against migrants and LGBTi rights amid an on-going standoff with the EU over frozen funds following an acrimonious debate in the European Parliament on stripping Budapest of its EU voting rights.

"No amount of money can make us accept migrants or allow our country to be taken away from us," said Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban in comments broadcasted in a radio interview on Friday (19 January).

The comments follow a contentious decision ...