Final fight over oil and gas phase-out at COP28 looms

As negotiators enter the final stretch of talks at the UN climate conference in Dubai, on Monday (11 December) a group of countries united in a call for a fossil-fuel phase-out.

A failure to reach an agreement on a definitive fossil-fuel exit date would be a "catastrophe," Denmark's minister for development and climate policy, Dan Jørgensen, told the press.

Founded by Costa Rica and Denmark in 2021, the 24-member Beyond Oil & Gas All...