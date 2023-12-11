Ad
This year's COP28 climate summit is taking place is oil-rich United Arab Emirates (Photo: UNFCCC)

Final fight over oil and gas phase-out at COP28 looms

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

As negotiators enter the final stretch of talks at the UN climate conference in Dubai, on Monday (11 December) a group of countries united in a call for a fossil-fuel phase-out.

A failure to reach an agreement on a definitive fossil-fuel exit date would be a "catastrophe," Denmark's minister for development and climate policy, Dan Jørgensen, told the press.

Founded by Costa Rica and Denmark in 2021, the 24-member Beyond Oil & Gas All...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

