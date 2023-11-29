Ad
euobserver
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons won the Nobel Prize in 2013 (Photo: OPCW)

Russia loses seat on board of chemical weapons watchdog

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Russia on Wednesday (29 November) lost its seat on the board of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), for the first time in the organisation's history.

Four countries — Russia, Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania — were competing for three seats on the OPCW executive council for the upcoming period 2024-2026. Russia received the fewest votes.

The result of the vote, which left Russia out of the executive council of the chemical weapons watchdog, was welcomed ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Finland forces Russia-incoming asylum seekers north of Arctic Circle
Russian mercenaries and diamonds in new EU sanctions
EU belittles Russia's Lavrov on way to Skopje talks
What's Slovakia's Fico up to over Ukraine?
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons won the Nobel Prize in 2013 (Photo: OPCW)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections