Russia loses seat on board of chemical weapons watchdog

Russia on Wednesday (29 November) lost its seat on the board of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), for the first time in the organisation's history.

Four countries — Russia, Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania — were competing for three seats on the OPCW executive council for the upcoming period 2024-2026. Russia received the fewest votes.

The result of the vote, which left Russia out of the executive council of the chemical weapons watchdog, was welcomed ...