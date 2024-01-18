MEPs: Cost-of-living crisis means poverty 'has a female face'

Poverty has a female face, MEPs agreed on Thursday (18 January), passing a resolution which calls on both the EU Commission and member states to strengthen the gender perspective in their green and social plans.
The report was carried with 383 votes in favour, 99 against and 71 abstentions.
"Across the continent, millions of EU citizens are struggling to make ends meet and are forced to choose between 'heating or eating',...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
