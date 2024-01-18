Ad
euobserver
The plenary debate, which lasted less than an hour, was mainly attended by women — only six male MEPs, as counted by EUobserver, made a statement (Photo: Alisdare Hickson)

MEPs: Cost-of-living crisis means poverty 'has a female face'

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Poverty has a female face, MEPs agreed on Thursday (18 January), passing a resolution which calls on both the EU Commission and member states to strengthen the gender perspective in their green and social plans.

The report was carried with 383 votes in favour, 99 against and 71 abstentions.

"Across the continent, millions of EU citizens are struggling to make ends meet and are forced to choose between 'heating or eating',...

