Asian workers pay price for EU ship recycling

Nine out of 10 European ships end their lives on Southeast Asian beaches recycled into scrap metals.

Three international conventions and one EU law on recycling of ships have been designed to protect workers and nature. They don't, with reports of unprotected workers being poisoned and killed.

"Nearly 90 percent of the gross tonnage recycled is handled in sub-standard health, safety and environmental conditions," A.P. Møller — Maersk, owner of the world's second-largest container...