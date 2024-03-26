Ad
euobserver
Nine out of 10 European ships end their lives on Southeast Asian beaches recycled into scrap metals (Photo: Leigh Phillips)

Asian workers pay price for EU ship recycling

Green Economy
by Staffan Dahllöf, Copenhagen,

Nine out of 10 European ships end their lives on Southeast Asian beaches recycled into scrap metals.

Three international conventions and one EU law on recycling of ships have been designed to protect workers and nature. They don't, with reports of unprotected workers being poisoned and killed.

"Nearly 90 percent of the gross tonnage recycled is handled in sub-standard health, safety and environmental conditions," A.P. Møller — Maersk, owner of the world's second-largest container...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Staffan Dahllöf is a freelance reporter participating in the cross-border investigation Asbestos the Lethal Legacy, coordinated by Investigative Reporting Denmark and supported by Journalismfund.eu.

Related articles

EU to embrace CO2 recycling
Nine out of 10 European ships end their lives on Southeast Asian beaches recycled into scrap metals (Photo: Leigh Phillips)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Staffan Dahllöf is a freelance reporter participating in the cross-border investigation Asbestos the Lethal Legacy, coordinated by Investigative Reporting Denmark and supported by Journalismfund.eu.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections