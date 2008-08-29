This WEEK in the European Union

Ad
EU leaders will meet on Monday to reassess the bloc's relations with Russia following the crisis in Georgia. (Photo: kremlin.ru)

by Elitsa Vucheva,

Next week will see the first European Parliament plenary session after the summer break, but the main event will be an extraordinary EU leaders' meeting to discuss the situation in Georgia.

The emergency summit, called by France - currently chairing the six-month rotating EU presidency, take place on Monday (1 September) in Brussels and will aim to reassess the bloc's relation with Russia, after Moscow's attack on Georgia earlier this month and its decision to recognise the independence...

