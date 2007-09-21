This WEEK in the European Union

The issue of the future status of the breakaway Serbian province of Kosovo will again be in the spotlight this week, with the leaders of the two parties meeting for face-to-face talks on Friday (28 September) in New York.



While no major breakthrough is expected from this meeting, it will still be followed closely as Serbians and Kosovan Albanians have only been talking to each other through intermediaries so far.

Their dialogue will be preceded by a meeting of the so-called Contact...