This WEEK in the European Union

Negotiations on a new look treaty for the European Union are likely to dominate events this week with the decisive 21-June summit fast approaching.

The focal point is set to be Thursday when the German EU presidency is due to produce a report for member states on the state of discussions. At the moment, the most controversial issues on the table are whether or not the EU should have a legal personality; the exact status of the Charter of Fundamental Rights; whether to open up the voting...