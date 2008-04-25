Ad
euobserver
Foreign ministers will discuss a negotiating mandate for long-delayed partnership talks with Russia (Photo: EUobserver)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Leigh Phillips,

On Monday 28 April, the commission will publish its spring economic forecasts for 2007-2009, including on economic growth, inflation, employment and government debts and deficits. Previously, the commission had forecast economic growth of 1.8 percent for the euro area and 2.0 percent for the broader EU.

Given the evolving global financial concerns and fall-out from the American sub-prime crisis, along with the effects of skyrocketing commodity prices, all eyes will certainly be on econ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Foreign ministers will discuss a negotiating mandate for long-delayed partnership talks with Russia (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections