This WEEK in the European Union

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso will be in the spotlight mid-week as he stands before parliament to give a state of the union address. The speech comes at one of the most testing times in the EU's history as the eurozone struggles to find a solution to its worsening debt crisis.

Barroso has repeatedly called for more EU integration as a way out of the crisis, but leaders have so far baulked at taking such steps even as force of the markets demand they consider it.

