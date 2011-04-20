Budapest: 'German interference in Hungarian domestic affairs unacceptable'

The Hungarian foreign ministry has denounced Germany's criticism of its new constitution as an "unacceptable" interference in domestic affairs and warned Berlin to steer away from such "shocking" statements in the future.

"The comments made by minister of state Hoyer basically evaluated Hungarian domestic political processes," Zsolt Nemeth, the German minister's counterpart said on Thursday.

"The statement is incomprehensible and unacceptable," he continued.

On Tuesday, Hoy...