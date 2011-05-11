MEPs to go on Gaza boats despite risks

At least two MEPs plan to put their personal safety at risk by going on boats in a new flotilla to break Israel's maritime blockade on Gaza.

Flotilla organiser Manuel Tapial told press at the EU parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday (10 May) that Willy Meyer, a left-wing Spanish euro-deputy, and Paul Murphy, a left-wing Irish member, will be on two of the around 15 boats that plan to sail from various European locations in June.

"Those who will be there, who don't hold public office...