Gaza flotilla in 2010: Israeli commandos killed nine people, but an internal enquiry said they did nothing wrong (Photo: freegazaorg)

MEPs to go on Gaza boats despite risks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

At least two MEPs plan to put their personal safety at risk by going on boats in a new flotilla to break Israel's maritime blockade on Gaza.

Flotilla organiser Manuel Tapial told press at the EU parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday (10 May) that Willy Meyer, a left-wing Spanish euro-deputy, and Paul Murphy, a left-wing Irish member, will be on two of the around 15 boats that plan to sail from various European locations in June.

"Those who will be there, who don't hold public office...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

