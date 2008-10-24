This WEEK in the European Union

This week will be relatively quiet in the EU, with the main event being an extraordinary meeting of the European Commission on the financial crisis.
The 27 EU commissioners will meet on Wednesday to discuss the issue and the EU's responses to both the financial and the economic turmoil.
The concrete objective of the session will be to prepare a meeting of EU economy and finance ministers the following week, as well as a global summit on the financial crisis in Washington on 15 Nov...
