Ad
euobserver
Paris has overshadowed Slovenia's presidency (Photo: Wikipedia)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Honor Mahony,

This week sees Slovenia leave the EU presidency stage, bowing out on a subdued note in the aftermath of Ireland's EU treaty rejection.

Its final week heralds France's turn at the EU helm. Ljubljana, as a small country, has been regularly overshadowed by Paris since it assumed the presidency in January with the Elysée Palace announcing a new initiative or refining a high-profile one almost every week.

But Slovenia still has a few major events under its watch including the EU-Russia...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Paris has overshadowed Slovenia's presidency (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections