This WEEK in the European Union

This week sees Slovenia leave the EU presidency stage, bowing out on a subdued note in the aftermath of Ireland's EU treaty rejection.

Its final week heralds France's turn at the EU helm. Ljubljana, as a small country, has been regularly overshadowed by Paris since it assumed the presidency in January with the Elysée Palace announcing a new initiative or refining a high-profile one almost every week.

But Slovenia still has a few major events under its watch including the EU-Russia...