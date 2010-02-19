This WEEK in the European Union

Foreign ministers from across the bloc are to gather in Brussels on Monday (22 February) to meet under the complex formula of the Foreign Affairs Council and the General Affairs Council.
Wearing their FAC hats, under the chairmanship of foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, the ministers are to discuss the state of play with Europe's role regarding Haiti in the wake of the Caribbean country's devastating earthquake, in particular the preparation of the EU position ahead of a meeting of...
