This WEEK in the European Union

Efforts to secure a deal on private sector involvement in a debt swap and reduction for Greece will take centre stage this week as one of the last pieces of the complicated jigsaw puzzle to nail down a second bailout for the debt-ridden country.

Greece is aiming to have 90 percent participation of the private sector which includes banks, insurers and pension funds. The deal on accepting a 53.5% nominal haircut is supposed to be voluntary as forced participation would trigger a 'default'...