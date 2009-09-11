This WEEK in the European Union

This week MEPs will vote on Jose Manuel Barroso's bid to become European Commission president for a second time, putting an end to weeks of cat and mouse politics between the EU assembly and the commission about when the vote should be held.

On midday on Wednesday, MEPs meeting for their first legislative session since the June European elections will decide on the Barroso question. With a simple majority needed, and support from most conservative and eurosceptic MEPs plus some liberals...