Greece and TTIP shape EU agenda this WEEK

The EU's week will kick off in Bavaria, southern Germany, over the weekend where the bloc's key leaders will gather for a meeting of the world's richest nations (G7).

The forum is due to discuss the global economy, trade, and progress toward an international deal on reducing the effects of climate change.

The meeting - attend by the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US as well as EU Council and commission presidents - is set to defined by off-the-ma...