Ad
euobserver
MEPs are to set out their views on the EU-US trade agreement this week (Photo: david.nikonvscanon)

Greece and TTIP shape EU agenda this WEEK

Agenda
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU's week will kick off in Bavaria, southern Germany, over the weekend where the bloc's key leaders will gather for a meeting of the world's richest nations (G7).

The forum is due to discuss the global economy, trade, and progress toward an international deal on reducing the effects of climate change.

The meeting - attend by the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US as well as EU Council and commission presidents - is set to defined by off-the-ma...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

Greece delays IMF payment, bailout deal
MEPs are to set out their views on the EU-US trade agreement this week (Photo: david.nikonvscanon)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections