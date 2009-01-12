This WEEK in the European Union

MEPs will gather in Strasbourg for the first legislative session of 2009 with a debate with Czech prime minister Mirek Topolanek on Wednesday to fill the most seats in the chamber. MEPs are likely to grill Mr Topolanek, currently chairing the EU, on the state of play with the EU's Lisbon treaty.

The charter, containing several new rules on the institutional functioning of the bloc, has not yet been through parliament in the Czech Republic. It faces a difficult run having become embroil...