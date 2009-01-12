Ad
euobserver
MEPs will discuss air security issues in Strasbourg (Photo: EUobserver)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Honor Mahony,

MEPs will gather in Strasbourg for the first legislative session of 2009 with a debate with Czech prime minister Mirek Topolanek on Wednesday to fill the most seats in the chamber. MEPs are likely to grill Mr Topolanek, currently chairing the EU, on the state of play with the EU's Lisbon treaty.

The charter, containing several new rules on the institutional functioning of the bloc, has not yet been through parliament in the Czech Republic. It faces a difficult run having become embroil...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
MEPs will discuss air security issues in Strasbourg (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections