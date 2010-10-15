This WEEK in the European Union

Months-long wrangling over the bloc's new diplomatic service and budget-related haggling are due to come to a head this week as MEPs meeting in Strasbourg this week are set to give their final vote on the two dossiers.

While not insisting on an increase of the next year's budget, MEPs are however still pressing for the EU commission to come up with new proposals on "own resources" for the EU budget. A 'review' of the 2007-2013 budget is due to be presented on Tuesday (19 October) in Str...