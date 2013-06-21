Youth unemployment tops EU agenda this WEEK

EU leaders will gather in Brussels at the end of the week to discuss both youth employment as well as further steps towards banking union.

With 26 million people without a job in the EU, and unemployment among young people above 50 percent in Greece and Spain, the issue has become a political flashpoint.

But the gap between rhetoric about Europe's "lost generation", and practical measures to get them into a job remains high.

So far the EU has agreed a youth guarantee scheme,...