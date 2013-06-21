Ad
euobserver
Twenty six million people in the EU do not have a job (Photo: West Midlands Police)

Youth unemployment tops EU agenda this WEEK

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU leaders will gather in Brussels at the end of the week to discuss both youth employment as well as further steps towards banking union.

With 26 million people without a job in the EU, and unemployment among young people above 50 percent in Greece and Spain, the issue has become a political flashpoint.

But the gap between rhetoric about Europe's "lost generation", and practical measures to get them into a job remains high.

So far the EU has agreed a youth guarantee scheme,...

