This WEEK in the European Union

This week key EU players will be busy both with issues solely to do with the 27-member bloc, such as working time rules or the Schengen border-free zone enlargement, as well as with international issues like the Bali climate change conference and a top level meeting with Africa leaders.

The week will kick off with the launch of the international climate change gathering on the Indonesian island of Bali where about 10,000 delegates from over 180 countries are due to debate a global agree...