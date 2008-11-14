This WEEK in the European Union

This week, France, currently sitting at the EU's helm, hopes to wrap up member states' year-long political wrangling over the union's farm policy health check.

EU agricultural ministers will meet from 18-19 November to decide on the final shape of the reform, shortly after the European Parliament adopts its position on the matter on Wednesday (19 November).

Both sessions could see a heated debate over a number of issues.

One of them is full "decoupling" - the measure that ...