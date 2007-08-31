Ad
euobserver
MEPs return to Strasbourg this week (Photo: European Parliament)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Honor Mahony,

This week the EU's treaty will take centre stage as foreign ministers discuss the document at the end of the week, the first political discussion since the outline was agreed at a contentious summit in June.

In the run up to the informal foreign ministers' meeting, legal expects will continue going through the draft agreement and are expected to complete the first legal examination of the whole document on Thursday.

But there are several issues that are likely to be discussed at p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
MEPs return to Strasbourg this week (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections