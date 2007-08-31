This WEEK in the European Union

This week the EU's treaty will take centre stage as foreign ministers discuss the document at the end of the week, the first political discussion since the outline was agreed at a contentious summit in June.
In the run up to the informal foreign ministers' meeting, legal expects will continue going through the draft agreement and are expected to complete the first legal examination of the whole document on Thursday.
But there are several issues that are likely to be discussed at p...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here