This WEEK in the European Union

Market fluctuations and debt spreads will continue to dominate the EU agenda in the last few days before summer break, with a special summit on the eurozone set to take place on Thursday.

The gathering of 17 eurozone leaders is supposed to see agreement on the second Greek bailout and with it stop contagion spreading to Italy and Spain, amid continued market scepticism as to whether the measures taken by politicians are enough. "Our agenda will be the financial stability of the euro are...