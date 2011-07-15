Ad
euobserver
Protests in Athens' Syntagma Square are likely to carry on as euro-crisis worsens (Photo: EUobserver)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Valentina Pop,

Market fluctuations and debt spreads will continue to dominate the EU agenda in the last few days before summer break, with a special summit on the eurozone set to take place on Thursday.

The gathering of 17 eurozone leaders is supposed to see agreement on the second Greek bailout and with it stop contagion spreading to Italy and Spain, amid continued market scepticism as to whether the measures taken by politicians are enough. "Our agenda will be the financial stability of the euro are...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Protests in Athens' Syntagma Square are likely to carry on as euro-crisis worsens (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections