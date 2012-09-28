Growth and budgets in the spotlight this WEEK

A European Parliament vote on the EU budget for 2013 and a multi-billion euro European Commission proposal to create more jobs dominate this week’s agenda.

On Tuesday, the commission will unveil its so-called Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) which is earmarked €50 billion for 2014 to 2020. The commission hopes the CEF will increase jobs and spur business in transport, energy, and digital networks.

European commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso is set to open the CEF event along s...