This WEEK in the European Union

It's a foreign affairs sort of week for the European institutions next week, with foreign ministers on Monday (22 March) taking a hard look at the Middle East peace process following high representative Catherine Ashton's whistle-stop tour of the region.

With the US and EU hoping to push the two sides towards "proximity talks" in the near future, ministers are to discuss the peace process state of play with Tony Blair, the Mideast envoy for the Quartet. The former UK prime minister is ...