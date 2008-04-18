This WEEK in the European Union

During its plenary session in Strasbourg this week, the European Parliament intends to tackle enlargement, human rights, terrorism and geopolitics.

On Monday (21 April) MEPs will debate a report on cross-border cooperation to combat terrorism and cross-border crime, preceded by a hearing on crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed by totalitarian regimes.

They will also discuss ways to improve co-operation on organ transplants in the EU – and to tackle ...