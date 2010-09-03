Ad
euobserver
Herman Van Rompuy's taskforce will try to solve the Gordian knot of debt calculation (Photo: Council of the European Union)

High finance on This WEEK's EU agenda

Agenda
by Valentina Pop,

The EU institutions get back into full swing next week, with MEPs travelling to Strasbourg for the first plenary session after the summer recess and a plethora of ministers coming to Brussels for meetings on finance, energy and foreign affairs.

EU economic governance will be high on the agenda in the first part of the week, with the "Van Rompuy taskforce" trying to solve the contentious issue of national pension reforms. Named after Herman Van Rompuy, the permanent President of the EU c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Herman Van Rompuy's taskforce will try to solve the Gordian knot of debt calculation (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections