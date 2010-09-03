High finance on This WEEK's EU agenda

The EU institutions get back into full swing next week, with MEPs travelling to Strasbourg for the first plenary session after the summer recess and a plethora of ministers coming to Brussels for meetings on finance, energy and foreign affairs.

EU economic governance will be high on the agenda in the first part of the week, with the "Van Rompuy taskforce" trying to solve the contentious issue of national pension reforms. Named after Herman Van Rompuy, the permanent President of the EU c...