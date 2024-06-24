Ad
The decision on the EU's top jobs promises to be more difficult than expected as the atmosphere is already tense following last week's inconclusive informal dinner (Photo: European Union)

EU summit, top jobs, Article 7, Ukraine, in focus This WEEK

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU leaders are meeting on Thursday and Friday (27 and 28 June) in Brussels for what is normally the last European Council before the summer break. Due to the heavy agenda, a long summit is expected.

The next institutional cycle will be high on the agenda, including appointments, the strategic agenda (which sets the priorities for the next European Commission) ...

