EU summit, top jobs, Article 7, Ukraine, in focus This WEEK

EU leaders are meeting on Thursday and Friday (27 and 28 June) in Brussels for what is normally the last European Council before the summer break. Due to the heavy agenda, a long summit is expected.
The next institutional cycle will be high on the agenda, including appointments, the strategic agenda (which sets the priorities for the next European Commission) ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
