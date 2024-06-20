Ad
euobserver
EU ambassadors meeting in Brussels on Thursday clinched the 14th round deal (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Analysis

New EU sanctions barely scratch ongoing Russia trade

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ongoing EU-Russia trade after two years of war continues to dwarf the next increment of European sanctions.

The first 13 rounds of EU sanctions banned 49 percent of pre-war exports to Russia and 58 percent of European imports, according to Finnish calculations in a

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAnalysis

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Beauty queen and Russian oligarchs on draft EU blacklist
Belarus regime's latest target: defence lawyers
EU ambassadors meeting in Brussels on Thursday clinched the 14th round deal (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldAnalysis

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections