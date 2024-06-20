New EU sanctions barely scratch ongoing Russia trade

Ongoing EU-Russia trade after two years of war continues to dwarf the next increment of European sanctions.
The first 13 rounds of EU sanctions banned 49 percent of pre-war exports to Russia and 58 percent of European imports, according to Finnish calculations in a Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.