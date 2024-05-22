Ad
euobserver
Rosatom nuclear facility in Russia - EU imports of enriched uranium higher than before the war

EU billions still flowing to Russia, diplomatic notes detail

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brusssels,

Diplomatic notes detail how much EU money and technology continue to flow to Russia two years into the Ukraine war.

EU purchases of Russian liquid gas put €8bn in the Kremlin's pocket in 2023, Lithuania noted in its proposal to ban the trade in the 14th round of Russia sanctions, which are to be adopted in late June.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.

Related articles

Russian military base in Libya alarms EU
Hungary drifts closer towards conservative ECR alliance
Rosatom nuclear facility in Russia - EU imports of enriched uranium higher than before the war

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.

Ad

Related articles

Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections