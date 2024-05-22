EU billions still flowing to Russia, diplomatic notes detail

Diplomatic notes detail how much EU money and technology continue to flow to Russia two years into the Ukraine war.
EU purchases of Russian liquid gas put €8bn in the Kremlin's pocket in 2023, Lithuania noted in its proposal to ban the trade in the 14th round of Russia sanctions, which are to be adopted in late June.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.
