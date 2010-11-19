Ad
euobserver
MEPs will consider the mysterious mass deaths of bees around the world (Photo: Brad Smith)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Leigh Phillips,

This week in the EU, all eyes will be on Strasbourg as the full sitting of the parliament will attempt to overcome its impasse with the member states over the bloc's 2011 budget.

The last attempt to reach an agreement for the 2011 EU budget failed last week due to reluctance by member states to grant MEPs extra powers in future multi-annual budget negotiations.

The parliament had been willing to accept the reductions in the proposed budget in return for guarantees of a greater ro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
MEPs will consider the mysterious mass deaths of bees around the world (Photo: Brad Smith)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections