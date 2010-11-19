This WEEK in the European Union

This week in the EU, all eyes will be on Strasbourg as the full sitting of the parliament will attempt to overcome its impasse with the member states over the bloc's 2011 budget.

The last attempt to reach an agreement for the 2011 EU budget failed last week due to reluctance by member states to grant MEPs extra powers in future multi-annual budget negotiations.

The parliament had been willing to accept the reductions in the proposed budget in return for guarantees of a greater ro...