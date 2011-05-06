This WEEK in the European Union

Europe will celebrate the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration on Monday, 61 years after former French foreign minister Robert Schuman proposed that France, Germany and other European countries pool their coal and steel production.
Seen as a first key step towards the creation of the modern-day European Union, the anniversary comes as several major integration projects - the common currency zone and the Schengen passport-free area - appear under increasing strain.
Details of a...
