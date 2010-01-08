This WEEK in the European Union

A week of parliamentary hearings of commissioner designates kicks off in Brussels, with foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton among the first to face the three-hour long grilling awaiting each of the 26 candidates.

On Monday (11 January), in parallel to Ms Ashton's hearing in the foreign affairs committee, Polish designate Janusz Lewandowski - in the running for the budget portfolio - will face MEPs from two relevant committees.

The next duo facing separate hearings later that af...