This WEEK in the European Union

The EU's 50th birthday falls on Sunday 25 March this week with preparations on how to celebrate it, and minute speculation about what exactly will be in the official birthday declaration to mark the occasion, set to dominate the coming days.

The date marks the signing of the Treaty of Rome the precursor to the modern-day European Union.

The day itself is to be marked by celebrations across the 27-nation bloc with Berlin - due to the German EU presidency - to be the centre-point of...