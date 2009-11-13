This WEEK in the European Union

The secretive decision-making process to decide the future top jobs in the EU is to reach a climax - but perhaps not a conclusion - at a special European summit on Thursday (19 November).

Over a working dinner, EU premiers and presidents hope to reach agreement on the appointment of two new top EU posts created by the treaty: the first full-time president of the European Council and EU foreign minister.

The posts, which aim at giving the bloc more authority and muscle in world aff...