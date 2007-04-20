This WEEK in the European Union

The EU will this week formally launch its space policy - planning on setting up a comprehensive satellite system so it does not have to rely on third countries for information covering the environment, climate change, humaninitarian situations and security.
The European Commission has been busy urging member states to sign up to its space vision arguing that if the bloc does not move quickly it will lose it short ten-year technological advantage on China and India who are fast catching ...
